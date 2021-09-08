Left Menu

China's national interests remain paramount, Beijing tells Taliban: Report

The Chinese government seems to have defined terms and conditions to the Taliban for Beijing's support in forming a new government in Afghanistan, said a Chinese dissident Jianli Yang.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:38 IST
China's national interests remain paramount, Beijing tells Taliban: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese government seems to have defined terms and conditions to the Taliban for Beijing's support in forming a new government in Afghanistan, said a Chinese dissident Jianli Yang. China, which has been closely watching unfolding developments in Afghanistan, has made it clear to the Taliban that the protection of its national interests is paramount.

In an opinion piece in The Washington Times, Jianli, founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives for China, said, "China's own interests must be the starting point for Beijing's review of the ever-changing situation in Afghanistan. China has no interest in reforming Afghanistan, nor does it have the strength to do so." Chian has vested interested in Afghanistan as its development projects Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) passes through the region. China is seeing an opportunity to extend its multi-billion-dollar BRI projects into the country.

China on Friday said that Taliban leaders support BRI and believe the projects are good for development and prosperity in the war-torn nation. Taliban, meanwhile, described China as their most important partner and said that Beijing is ready to invest and rebuild the country.

Highlighting the issues of human rights, Jianli said, "Issues like human rights and women's rights are not on China's priority list." He further added that respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for women cannot be the primary conditions for developing relations with the new regime in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Taliban on Tuesday announced its new government. According to CNN, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' will head the new "caretaker" government in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021