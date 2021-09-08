Left Menu

CSTO representatives discussed developments in Afghanistan at meeting in Moscow: Foreign Ministry

Representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states convened in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss developments in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Moscow [Russia], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states convened in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss developments in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The CSTO consultations focused on the agenda of the 76th UN General Assembly and the organization's priorities at this upcoming event, according to the ministry.

"A special focus was made on the developments in Afghanistan," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that participants on the consultations also touched upon the prospects of CSTO's participation in UN peacekeeping activities. (ANI/Sputnik)

