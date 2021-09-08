Left Menu

203 Indians, 31 NORI visa holders to return from Pakistan on Friday via Wagah-Attari

As many as 203 Indian Nationals and 31 NORI (no obligation to return to India) visa holders are set to return to India through the Wagah-Attari border, the High Commission of India in Pakistan informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:06 IST
As many as 203 Indian Nationals and 31 NORI (no obligation to return to India) visa holders are set to return to India through the Wagah-Attari border, the High Commission of India in Pakistan informed on Wednesday. Additionally, the return of 47 Pakistan nationals holding valid visas is also be facilitated by the Indian High Commission there.

"HCI Islamabad is facilitating the return of 203 Indian Nationals, 31 NORI visa holders through Wagah-Attari and travel of 47 Pakistan Nationals holding valid visas on 10 September 2021 (Friday)," Indian High Commission in Islamabad said in a tweet. The names of the individuals who will be returning to India were also shared by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. (ANI)

