Pakistan should respect the will of Afghan people: Maryam Nawaz

A day after large-scale anti-Pakistan protests held in Afghanistan, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that Pakistan must accept the will of the Afghan people and must not interfere in the internal matters of its neighbour.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:43 IST
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A day after large-scale anti-Pakistan protests held in Afghanistan, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that Pakistan must accept the will of the Afghan people and must not interfere in the internal matters of its neighbour. Speaking with the media in the capital city of Islamabad, Maryam said that Pakistan should jointly work with the international community for rehabilitating people and rebuilding infrastructure in the war-torn country, Dawn newspaper reported. She also said, Afghanistan was a sovereign country and stressed that Pakistan must not interfere in its internal matters.

This statement comes a day after hundreds of Afghans took to the streets in Kabul and demonstrated in front of the Pakistan embassy in Afghanistan demanding Islamabad to stop meddling in their affairs and helping the Taliban. The protest was led by women then a number of men joined them. They held banners and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans, Tolo News reported.

"Pakistan, Pakistan, Leave Afghanistan," a slogan on a signboard read. Pakistan and its notorious intelligence agency have been accused of supporting the Taliban in taking over Afghanistan. Experts believe that Pakistan has been a key player in removing the elected Afghan government from power and establishing the Taliban as a decisive power in Afghanistan. The protesters had also chanted "Freedom, freedom", 'Death to ISI'. The Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse crowds at the protest.

Meanwhile, the Taliban appointed several hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition. The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard. (ANI)

