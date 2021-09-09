Left Menu

S Korea reports 2,049 more COVID-19 cases, 267,470 in total

South Korea reported 2,049 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 267,470.

Seoul [South Korea], September 9 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 2,049 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 267,470. The daily caseload was slightly up from 2,048 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 65 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,725.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of the new cases, 660 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 639 and 108.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 611, or 30.3 percent of the total local transmission. Thirty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,831.

Nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,343. The total fatality rate stood at 0.88 percent. A total of 1,634 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 238,920. The total recovery rate was 89.33 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 31,709,767 people, or 61.8 percent of the total population. The number of the fully vaccinated people was 19,115,022, or 37.2 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

