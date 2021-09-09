Left Menu

Terror groups must be prevented from using Afghan territory for attacks against other countries, say BRICS members

Calling for settlement of Afghan crisis through "peaceful" means, leaders of BRICS countries on Thursday underscored the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as a terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:56 IST
Terror groups must be prevented from using Afghan territory for attacks against other countries, say BRICS members
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in BRICS Summit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calling for settlement of Afghan crisis through "peaceful" means, leaders of BRICS countries on Thursday underscored the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as a terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries. Leaders of BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - held their 13th summit on Thursday in a virtual format and adopted the "New Delhi Declaration".

The leaders expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. "They committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe-havens," the declaration said.

"On Afghanistan, BRICS leaders called refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means in Afghanistan, through an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to ensure stability, civil peace, law and order in the country. They underscored the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries," it said. The leaders emphasised the need of addressing the humanitarian situation and upholding human rights, including those of women, children and minorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the BRICS summit. The meeting was attended by Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The BRICS leaders acknowledged that the continued relevance of the UN system would be determined by its ability to adapt to contemporary realities. "They pledged resolve towards strengthening and reforming the multilateral system to make global governance more responsive and agile, effective, transparent, democratic, representative and accountable to the member states.

"Leaders endorsed the BRICS Joint Statement on Strengthening and Reforming the Multilateral System adopted by BRICS Foreign Ministers on June 1, 2021. They also agreed on the principles for strengthening and reforming the multilateral system," the declaration said. The BRICS leaders acknowledged that the continued relevance of the UN system would be determined by its ability to adapt to contemporary realities.

They pledged resolve to strengthen and reform the multilateral system to make global governance more responsive and agile, effective, transparent, democratic, representative and accountable to the member states. On climate issues, the leaders expressed commitment to full implementation of the UNFCCC, its Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement, and to the principles of UNFCCC including 'Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities' in the light of different national circumstances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021