India chairs meet on Libya Sanctions Committee

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Friday chaired UNSC meet on Libya Sanctions Committee and reported on activities of SCR 1970 Committee relating to Panel of Experts deliberations, assets freeze, an arms embargo, travel ban exemptions.

ANI | New York | Updated: 11-09-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 09:22 IST
India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India began its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) chaired on Libya Sanctions Committee.

"Briefed UN #SecurityCouncil on Libya as Chair of Libya Sanctions Committee. I reported on activities of SCR 1970 Committee relating to Panel of Experts deliberations, assets freeze, an arms embargo, travel ban exemptions etc. Committee committed to peace & stability in #Libya," tweeted Tirumurti. The Libya Sanctions Committee is a very important subsidiary body of the council, which implements the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya, an assets freeze, a travel ban, measures on illicit export of petroleum.

Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew Gaddafi, and in 2014 it divided between the warring eastern and western factions. However, they agreed to a ceasefire last year and a new unity government that both sides backed was installed in March to prepare for national elections in December, moves seen as the best chance for peace in years.(ANI)

