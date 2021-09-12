Germany: Free Balochistan Movement holds protest against Pakistan in Hanover

The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) held a protest rally in Hanover, Germany against the "fake encounters" in Balochistan province staged by Pakistani forces. According to release by the movement, the protest began at 2:00 pm German time in front of the Hannover Central Station in Germany after the protesters marched through various streets to George Platz.

The rally participants held banners and placards with slogans against torture, human rights abuses and illegal occupation of Balochistan by Pakistan and Iran. Participants also carried pictures of enforced disappeared people who were killed in staged encounters by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). Participants chanted slogans during the demonstration and distributed hundreds of pamphlets to spread awareness among the people.

The protesters were addressed by scores of Baloch people who accused Pakistan of atrocities in occupied Balochistan. The speakers said that Pakistan was pursuing its earlier infamous "kill and dump" policy of forcibly disappearing Baloch, it continued the same process by killing the disappeared Baloch and burying them in mass graves. The speakers explained that now the Pakistan state forces have adopted a new policy under which the victims of enforced disappearances are fake encounters. They raised the issue of over 20 fake encounters in a single month.

The FBM in its statement further said that Pakistan has changed the method of Baloch genocide to misled the world. "Pakistan is trying to give the impression to the world that it is taking action against the terrorists by killing the Baloch in its custody in the name of encounters by its terrorist force CTD." The statement clarified that the people killed in CTD's encounters were previously abducted and disappeared by Pakistani forces and they were being killed in staged encounters to cover up Pakistan's crimes against humanity in Balochistan. (ANI)

