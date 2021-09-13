Left Menu

UN chief to hold humanitarian conference for Afghanistan today

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on Monday in response to the growing humanitarian needs in the country.

ANI | New York | Updated: 13-09-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 10:46 IST
UN chief to hold humanitarian conference for Afghanistan today
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on Monday in response to the growing humanitarian needs in the country. This meeting comes at a crucial juncture when levels of acute malnutrition are above emergency thresholds in 27 of 34 provinces. "Almost 1/2 of children under 5 and 1/4 of pregnant and breastfeeding women need life-saving nutritional support over the next 12 months," the World Food Programme tweeted.

Earlier, Guterres had said that Afghan children, women and men need support and solidarity from the international community. "Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need support and solidarity from the international community. I will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on 13 September to advocate for a swift scale-up in funding & full, unimpeded access to those in need," Guterres had tweeted.

Last Friday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed that Guterres will travel next week to Geneva, Switzerland, to hold a ministerial meeting in response to the growing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. "As the United Nations continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, the Secretary-General will travel to Geneva to convene on September 13 a high-level ministerial humanitarian meeting to address the growing needs in the country," Sputnik quoted Dujarric as saying.

The spokesperson also said the conference will advocate for a swift "scale-up in funding so the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue; and appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need." On a previous occasion, Guterres had expressed his deep concern about the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan and the threat of a total collapse in basic services.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021