Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts northeastern Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted northeastern Iran near the border with Turkmenistan on Monday morning, informed the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremors were felt around 04:02 GMT 38 kilometres northeast of the Iranian city of Quchan, with the epicentre located at a depth of 10 kilometres, Sputnik reported.

There have been no reports yet about possible casualties or damages in the aftermath of the earthquake. (ANI)

