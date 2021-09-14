Left Menu

Sri Lankan team meets Haryana agriculture minister, shows keen interest in animal husbandry business

Sri Lanka is exploring the possibilities of mutual development in agriculture and animal husbandry sectors in Haryana, especially the Murrah buffalo which yields a large quantity of milk.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:26 IST
Sri Lankan team meets Haryana agriculture minister, shows keen interest in animal husbandry business
Haryana Agriculture & Farmers Welfare holding a meeting with Sri Lankan Minister of State for Backward Rural Development and Coordinating Secretary to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka is exploring the possibilities of mutual development in agriculture and animal husbandry sectors in Haryana, especially the Murrah buffalo which yields a large quantity of milk. In view of the possibilities of mutual development and exchanges in agriculture and animal husbandry sectors, Sathasivam Viyalendran, Sri Lankan Minister of State for Backward Rural Development, and Senthil Thondaman, Coordinating Secretary to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka met with Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, a Haryana government statement said on Monday.

Delegations from Sri Lanka and Haryana will also visit each other's areas in view of the huge potential for mutual development in the agriculture sector, especially in the animal husbandry sector, the statement said. During the meeting, Dalal discussed the agriculture sector, agricultural research, agricultural techniques, e-mandi, agricultural marketing, excellence horticulture centres, animal husbandry, especially Murrah breed buffalo with maximum milking capacity, milk plants and others.

Sri Lanka Minister of State for Backward Rural Development said in his statement that he was overwhelmed by the development of Haryana's agriculture and animal husbandry sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021