Left Menu

Germany allows entry to 2,000 vulnerable Afghans: Reports

Germany has allowed entry to 2,000 rights activists, artists, scientists and journalists from Afghanistan who are at risk of retribution from the Taliban, media said Monday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 14-09-2021 05:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 05:15 IST
Germany allows entry to 2,000 vulnerable Afghans: Reports
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has allowed entry to 2,000 rights activists, artists, scientists and journalists from Afghanistan who are at risk of retribution from the Taliban, media said Monday. The interior ministry has now begun issuing entry permits to people designated as vulnerable by the foreign office, according to the RND group of newspapers.

Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter told reporters in Berlin that security forces would run identity checks after Interior Ministry Horst Seehofer admitted that people with criminal records were airlifted to Germany from Kabul. The German DPA news agency says there are roughly 2,600 at-risk people and their family members on the ministries' list.

The majority of them remain in Afghanistan or have fled to neighbouring countries after the Taliban takeover in mid-August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021