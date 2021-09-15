Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrates Hindi Day 2021
Hindi Day was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Antananarivo on September 14, which saw the participation of Malagasy diplomats, the Indian community, and families of Embassy officials.
- Country:
- Madagascar
Hindi Day was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Antananarivo on September 14, which saw the participation of Malagasy diplomats, the Indian community, and families of Embassy officials. A release by Indian Embassy in Madagascar said the event started with a welcome remark by Ambassador Abhay Kumar on the history of Hindi day celebrations in India and how celebrating Hindi day is important in promoting Hindi around the world.
It was followed by the video message of the External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Hindi Day. A short Hindi animation movie was also shown during the event. Thereafter, a special Hindi quiz show was held that saw the enthusiastic participation of the guests.
Laster, Hindi poems were recited by the Ambassador, officials of the Embassy and the school children. The event ended with the Hindi Day pledge taken by the Indian Embassy officials towards promoting Hindi language. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi Day
- External Affairs
- Abhay Kumar
- Indian
- Madagascar
- India
- Embassy
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Tokyo Paralympics: Indian archer Rakesh Kumar loses to China's Xinliang in quarter-finals
Rakesh makes quarterfinal exit, Indian challenge ends in compound section
Indian shooter Singhraj Adana wins bronze medal in P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event of Tokyo Paralympics.
Pakistan hands over 2 Indians jailed for 8 yrs to India at Wagah Border
We are preparing ourselves for an Indian fightback: Collingwood