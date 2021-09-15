Left Menu

PM Modi, Scott Morrison review progress in India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in which the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 17:42 IST
PM Modi, Scott Morrison review progress in India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in which the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue. The two leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting.

"Was happy to speak with my friend Scott Morrison. We reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue. We also exchanged perspectives on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting," PM Modi said in a tweet. PM Modi would be participating, along with Australian Prime Minister, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and US President Joseph R Biden, in the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington on September 24.

During the discussion, the leaders will discuss regional issues of shared interest and will also review the progress made since their first virtual summit that was held on March 12. Recent developments in Afghanistan are also expected to figure prominently in the deliberations.

PM Modi is also likely to have one on one meeting with Quad leaders including US President Joe Biden. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021