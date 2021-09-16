Left Menu

Taliban leader Mullah Baradar named among 100 most influential people of 2021 by TIME magazine

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar -- deputy prime minister in the Taliban's newly announced caretaker government and the top figure in the Doha deal -- has been named among the 100 most influential people of 2021 by Time magazine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 10:00 IST
Taliban leader Mullah Baradar named among 100 most influential people of 2021 by TIME magazine
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar -- deputy prime minister in the Taliban's newly announced caretaker government and the top figure in the Doha deal -- has been named among the 100 most influential people of 2021 by Time magazine. Mullah Baradar led the Taliban in negotiations with the US during the peace deal. Baradar is considered to be a quiet, secretive man who rarely gives public statements. He represents a more moderate current within the Taliban.

In February 2020, when the US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad officially signed the peace deal in Doha, Baradar was the chief face of the Taliban. Recently, as the Taliban gained power in Afghanistan, it was on the terms Baradar negotiated. He was said to be making all the major decisions, including the amnesty offered to members of the former regime, the lack of bloodshed when the Taliban entered Kabul and the regime's contacts and visits with neighbouring states, especially China and Pakistan, TIME magazine said.

In 2010, Baradar was arrested in Pakistan by the country's security forces and released in 2018 when the US intensified efforts to leave Afghanistan. However, despite being the co-founder of the Taliban and having played a top role in negotiations with the US, it's believed that Baradar has been given a relatively lower position in the caretaker government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021