Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar at 12.54 am (IST) today, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at a depth of 82 kilometres near the India-Myanmar border at Latitude 25.26 and Longitude 94.70, said NCS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)