Singapore reports 1,178 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore on Tuesday reported 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally in the country to 79,899.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Singapore, September 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore on Tuesday reported 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally in the country to 79,899. Of the new cases, 1,038 were in the community, 135 in migrant worker dormitories and five were imported cases, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

A total of 1,109 COVID-19 cases are warded in hospitals. There are 147 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 17 in critical condition in the ICU, said the MOH. As of Monday, 82 per cent of the local population has completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose, according to the MOH.

A 62-year-old female Singaporean and an 83-year-old male Singaporean died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Monday. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

