PM Modi meets Adobe CEO, discusses leveraging technology for education, India's start-up sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and discussed ways to leverage technology to provide smart education to youngsters, enhance research and the vibrant start-up sector in India.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:30 IST
PM Modi meets Adobe CEO in Washington DC . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and discussed ways to leverage technology to provide smart education to youngsters, enhance research and the vibrant start-up sector in India. "Discussions focussed on leveraging technology to provide smart education to youngsters and enhance research. They also discussed the vibrant start-up sector in India, powered by the Indian youth," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

PM Modi and Narayen also discussed Adobe's ongoing activities in India and their future investment plans. Ideas to leverage the Digital India flagship programme in sectors like health, education and R&D were also discussed.

"PM Modi believes that technology is the way to help things move forward," Narayen later said. PM Modi had separate meetings with some global CEOs on Thursday. He also met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and First Solar CEO Mark Widmar,

US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24. (ANI)

