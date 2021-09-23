Left Menu

PM Modi meets General Atomic CEO, discusses India's strides in drone technology, PLI scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Vivek Lall, CEO of General Atomics, and discussed India's strides in drone technology, including the path-breaking reforms and PLI scheme.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:34 IST
PM Modi meets General Atomic CEO in Washington. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Vivek Lall, CEO of General Atomics, and discussed India's strides in drone technology, including the path-breaking reforms and PLI scheme. "Discussing a subject of the future, which has captured the imagination of the present. Mr Vivek Lall of @GeneralAtomics

Global Corporation interacted with PM @narendramodi. They discussed India's strides in drone technology, including the path-breaking reforms and PLI scheme," the PMO said in a tweet. Lall described the meeting as "outstanding". "We spoke about technology and the confidence in the policy reforms that are coming in India and the great potential that India has from an investment perspective," he said.

Lall said US companies see India as an attractive investment destination. "There are a lot of potential areas of collaboration that we're in discussions with. I think US companies and many of my colleagues in US companies see India as a very promising destination," Lall said.

Referring to the new drone policy, he said these are very laudable policies, prescriptions and reforms that the Prime Minister and his government have taken. "I think that will certainly catalyze a lot of interest and investments in India," he said.

PM Modi met global CEOs from diverse areas including technology, IT sector, finance, defence and renewable energy. US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

