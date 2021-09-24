Left Menu

Former Afghan policeman commits suicide due to joblessness

A former Afghan policeman died of suicide in eastern Kunar province after he was left jobless post the Taliban takeover of the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:14 IST
Former Afghan policeman commits suicide due to joblessness
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A former Afghan policeman died of suicide in eastern Kunar province after he was left jobless post the Taliban takeover of the country. Shaaker, a 38-year-old policeman died of suicide on Thursday, reported Tolo News.

After the Taliban control of Afghanistan, he was left without a job and the previous government had also not paid his three months' salary, reported The Khaama Press News Agency. The deceased had two wives and seven children along with his mother and siblings who were all financially supported by him.

"The former policeman died of suicide after he did not find any job and remain without any financial resources to feed his family members," reported The Khaama Press News Agency. It is worth mentioning that, nearly ten cases of suicide have been witnessed in different provinces of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.

"The change in regime left nearly 300 thousand security forces members jobless and over one million civil servants all of who have an average of seven people in their families," reported The Khaama Press News Agency. People of the country have been asking the Taliban to get settled and pave the ground for financial activities and jobs so that they can survive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021