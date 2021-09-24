Left Menu

India elected as External Auditor to IAEA from 2022-2027

India has been elected as the external auditor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the period 2022-2027, the Indian embassy in Austria informed on Friday.

India has been elected as the external auditor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the period 2022-2027, the Indian embassy in Austria informed on Friday. "A proud moment for the nation! India is elected as the External Auditor to the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA for the period 2022-2027," the embassy said.

IAEA is the world's centre for cooperation in the nuclear field, promoting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technology. The 65th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference is slated from 20 to 24 September in Vienna. Throughout the week, the organisation held 80-plus events on nuclear topics. (ANI)

