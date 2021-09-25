Left Menu

China to possibly ban more fruit imports from Taiwan

China will possibly ban the import of oranges from Taiwan after it banned custard apples and wax apples recently, a media report said.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 25-09-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 16:55 IST
China to possibly ban more fruit imports from Taiwan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China will possibly ban the import of oranges from Taiwan after it banned custard apples and wax apples recently, a media report said. Beijing maintained that the ban on apples was announced due to mealybug infestations in shipments of apples on "multiple occasions" this year, Taipei Times reported on Friday.

But Taiwanese lawmakers deny it and are raising voice against the Chinese move and asking the country's authorities to take responsive actions against such decisions. They believe that the government should prepare contingency plans for a possible Chinese ban on oranges. Lai Hui-yuan, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator from Taiwan, said that the Council of Agriculture and Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che must start planning a response to such a ban and not wait until after one has already happened, according to Taipei Times.

Tainan region of Taiwan is the country's biggest orange-producing region, with 1,764 hectares in Dongshan, Baihe and Lioujia districts producing 60,000 tonnes of the fruit per year. Lai believes that such actions by Beijing would further harm the country's growers as they are already suffering from water shortages this year.

She stressed that authorities must help the growers in finding alternative buyers for them. Urging the authorities to make make the export diversifying she said that it is needed so in the future any ban on the country's fruit exports won't harm growers, reported Taipei Times.

China accounts for 95 per cent of Tainan's orange exports or 0.5 per cent of the overall yield, Lai said. Over the recent Chinese actions, Taipei has accused Beijing of playing politics and said that there was nothing wrong with fruits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021