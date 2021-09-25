Left Menu

Philippines committed to admit more Afghan refugees

The Philippines is set to welcome additional refugees from Afghanistan after the country has already admitted a "substantial number" of Afghan refugees, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodoro Locsin told Sputnik.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"Yes, we are committed to accepting more," Locsin said on Friday when asked whether the Philippines is prepared to accept refugees from Afghanistan.

"We already took in [Afghan refugees working] for the Asian Development Bank, the Afghan national employees. We took them in. We couldn't get them all in because it was hard to get them out of their homes with safety. I cannot mention how many. It was quite a substantial amount of number of families," he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

