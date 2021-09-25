Left Menu

One killed, 7 injured in explosion in eastern Afghanistan

One person died and seven got injured in an explosion in the Afghan city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province, local media said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:13 IST
One person died and seven got injured in an explosion in the Afghan city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province, local media said. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirmed the blast. However, it did not provide details about the casualties, Ariana News agency reported.

Media reports said the incident took place when an IEA convoy hit a roadside mine. According to Ariana News, Nangarhar regional hospital confirmed that one IEA member had been killed and seven others, including civilians, had been taken to the hospital. Earlier this month, another explosion struck Jalalabad. Three people were killed, 19 were injured. The next day, a bomb went off in the same city in the area of the bus station.

Two civilians died, one Taliban supporter was wounded. The Islamic State took responsibility for the explosions, Sputnik reported. On Wednesday, several explosions and an armed attack occurred in Jalalabad again, resulting in the death of 5 people, two of whom were Taliban. (ANI)

