Left Menu

Terrorism is equally big threat for those using it as political tool: PM Modi at UNGA

Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his UN General Assembly (UNGA) address said that countries that are using terrorism as a "political tool" must understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them.

ANI | New York | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:09 IST
Terrorism is equally big threat for those using it as political tool: PM Modi at UNGA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his UNGA address.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his UN General Assembly (UNGA) address said that countries that are using terrorism as a "political tool" must understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them. "The countries who are making use of regressive thinking as a political tool must understand, that terrorism poses an equally big threat for them," the PM said in his remarks at the 76th session of UNGA, PM Modi said,

The Prime Minister said that the world must ensure sure that the land of Afghanistan must not be used to spread terrorism and terrorist attacks. "We must be stay alert that no one should make use of the delicate situation in Afghanistan as a tool for their own use," he said. He said the people of Afghanistan, including children and minorities, need help. "We must fulfil our responsibility in this regard."

He said the world is facing the increasing threat of recursive thinking and extremism. "Under this circumstance, the whole world should make science-based rational and progressive thinking, the basis for progress." Prime Minister explained that India's diversity is the identity of its strong democracy. "It is a country that has dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisine. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy."

Prime Minister, during his address, also invited the global manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people". "Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India," PM Modi said.

He also paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.'

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders have arrived in New York. PM Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021