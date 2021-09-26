Left Menu

US condemns Taliban for amputation, execution of criminals

US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price strongly reacted to the recent statement of the Taliban over implementing the Sharia laws, which includes amputation and execution of criminals.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 10:34 IST
US condemns Taliban for amputation, execution of criminals
A criminal being executed by the Taliban. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price strongly reacted to the recent statement of the Taliban over implementing the Sharia laws, which includes amputation and execution of criminals. Price said the laws are a clear violation of human rights and they are working along with the international community to ensure human rights in Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

"We are not only observing the statement of the Taliban but also their actions in Afghanistan," said Price. The reaction comes after Mullah Noorudin Torabi-head of the prisons of Afghanistan said that they will implement the laws of the late 90s that include amputation and execution, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Meanwhile, Price said that the US is standing beside Afghan journalists, civil activists, women, children, human rights advocates, and the disabled ones and asked the Taliban to ensure their rights. In a recent move, the Taliban hang four dead bodies of kidnappers after they were killed in an armed confrontation in western Herat province. Taliban did it in order to be a lesson for others, reported The Khaama Press News Agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021