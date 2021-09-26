Left Menu

Taliban to change Afghan passports, national identity cards

The Taliban on Saturday announced that Afghan passports, national identity cards (NIDs) will have the name "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" in them.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-09-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 11:42 IST
Afghan passport. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban on Saturday announced that Afghan passports, national identity cards (NIDs) will have the name "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" in them. Deputy Minister of information and culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said that it is possible for the Afghan passports and NIDs to have the name "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" in them, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that the national identity cards and the passports that are issued by the previous Afghan government are valid for the time being. Deputy Minister of information and culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said that the documents issued by the previous government, are still valid as legal documents of the country, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The passport and NID departments are still closed in Afghanistan and only those who have conducted their biometrics can get their passports and NIDs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

