Left Menu

One dead, several missing after landslide in southwestern China

At least one person died and several others went missing following a landslide in Sichuan province in southwestern China, local media reported on Sunday.

ANI | Sichuan | Updated: 26-09-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 15:57 IST
One dead, several missing after landslide in southwestern China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

At least one person died and several others went missing following a landslide in Sichuan province in southwestern China, local media reported on Sunday.

The landslide in Tianquan County was caused due to torrential rain, the China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

Over 100 people have been dispatched for rescue work. More information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021