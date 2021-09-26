One dead, several missing after landslide in southwestern China

At least one person died and several others went missing following a landslide in Sichuan province in southwestern China, local media reported on Sunday.

The landslide in Tianquan County was caused due to torrential rain, the China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

Over 100 people have been dispatched for rescue work. More information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

