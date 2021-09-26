Left Menu

Philippines logs 20,755 new COVID-19 cases, total surges to 2,490,858

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,755 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,490,858.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 26-09-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 16:05 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], September 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,755 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,490,858.

The country's COVID-19 death toll remained at 37,405. The DOH has not updated the number of deaths since Friday due to "technical issues."

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 19 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

