Jaishankar to embark on 2-day visit to Mexico today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Mexico on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 18:19 IST
Jaishankar to embark on 2-day visit to Mexico today
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar . Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Mexico on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. The will be the first visit to Mexico by Jaishankar as External Affairs Minister, during which he will participate in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders.

"Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, will be paying an official visit to Mexico from 26-28 September 2021 at the invitation of his Mexican counterpart H.E Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon," the MEA's statement read. In addition to his meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, he will also call on the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The minister will also interact with the leading CEO's and the business community in Mexico. Currently, Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22, according to the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

