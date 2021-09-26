Left Menu

Taliban see victory as their alone, not in mood to listen to Pakistan: Report

The Taliban see the US withdrawal and their control over the country as their victory accomplished by them alone despite the global community's belief that Pakistan has been the protector and benefactor of the group for a long time. Now, after grabbing control over the country the Taliban don't seem to be in the mood to listen to anyone including Pakistan, a media report said.

26-09-2021
Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban see the US withdrawal and their control over the country as their victory accomplished by them alone despite the global community's belief that Pakistan has been the protector and benefactor of the group for a long time. Now, after grabbing control over the country the Taliban don't seem to be in the mood to listen to anyone including Pakistan, a media report said. Currently, when Afghanistan's future is unclear it could be said that Islamabad's position seems to be ill-equipped to deal with the challenges that regional developments can potentially throw up, Dawn reported on Sunday.

After supporting the Taliban in its power grab against the government in Afghanistan, now Pakistan could be exposed to "international recrimination if the group revert to their old ways". The US withdrawal has seemingly pushed the Taliban to take control of the country with their aggressive advance. But now after grabbing the power the Taliban see the victory as their alone and do not seem to listen to anyone including Pakistan, according to Dawn.

However, the global community sees Islamabad as a "benefactor and protector of the Taliban with extraordinary influence over it". Recently, a senior Taliban leader indicated its hard stance towards Islamabad. The clips of his address were circulated on social media in which he responded harshly to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for an inclusive government. The Taliban figure used the "strong language and questioned the democratic credentials of Pakistan. Certainly, Pakistan has zero leverage over the Taliban," Dawn said.

Currently, Afghanistan's situation is very complex. Different elements of the Taliban such as the military and political pulling in different directions. (ANI)

