Taliban see victory as their alone, not in mood to listen to Pakistan: Report

The Taliban see the US withdrawal and their control over the country as their victory accomplished by them alone despite the global community's belief that Pakistan has been the protector and benefactor of the group for a long time. Now, after grabbing control over the country the Taliban don't seem to be in the mood to listen to anyone including Pakistan, a media report said. Currently, when Afghanistan's future is unclear it could be said that Islamabad's position seems to be ill-equipped to deal with the challenges that regional developments can potentially throw up, Dawn reported on Sunday.

However, the global community sees Islamabad as a "benefactor and protector of the Taliban with extraordinary influence over it". Recently, a senior Taliban leader indicated its hard stance towards Islamabad. The clips of his address were circulated on social media in which he responded harshly to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for an inclusive government. The Taliban figure used the "strong language and questioned the democratic credentials of Pakistan. Certainly, Pakistan has zero leverage over the Taliban," Dawn said.

Currently, Afghanistan's situation is very complex. Different elements of the Taliban such as the military and political pulling in different directions. (ANI)

