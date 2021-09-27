Protest held outside Pakistan High Commissioner's residence in London

Scores of protestors gathered outside the residence of the Pakistan High Commissioner in London and raised slogans against the Pakistan government on Sunday. This protest was organized amid Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's official visit to the United Kingdom.

The protestors were led by Sajjad Raja of the National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEP JKGBL). "WE ARE NOT #SAFE IN #PAKISTAN! 'SHAME SHAME PAKISTAN!' - NEP JKGBL is protesting outside of Pakistan against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Pakistani government who rules with tyranny," Sajjad Raja tweeted.

"We will protest outside Pakistan house for as long as we can because we deserve the right to demand peace in our homeland, Kashmir," Raja said in another tweet. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's arrival in London on Sunday, for a three-day visit to the UK, was met with protests by activists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Almost all other countries have these basic facilities, why cant we???? Answer us #Pakistan! answer us #ShahMahmoodQureshi!" Raja said in a subsequent tweet. The protestors were joined by Baloch and Sindhi activists as they raised slogans against Pakistani atrocities against people living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

They demanded that Pakistan must be held accountable for the abduction and killing of those who are demanding basic rights, enforced disappearance carried by Pakistani security services, and denial of basic political rights to people of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. They also raised slogans of "Shame-Shame Pakistan" and asked the UK government not to entertain Qureshi, "the biggest violator of human rights in the name of the bilateral relationship." (ANI)

