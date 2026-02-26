Water Crisis Sparks Protests in Gilgit-Baltistan Amidst Power Shortages

Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan is grappling with an acute water crisis, leaving residents of Gilgit city struggling for basic drinking water due to continuous power shortages that disrupted supply systems. The situation has sparked protests, predominantly led by women, who criticize the deep-seated administrative negligence and failure in governance.

For days, multiple neighborhoods in Gilgit have faced dry taps, primarily because the limited electricity supply has incapacitated the water pumping system. Power inadequacies have halted efficient water distribution across the city, compelling families to scout for alternative sources, as highlighted in a WTV Facebook post.

Political leader Amjad Hussain Azar, during his visit to protest sites, acknowledged the escalation of water scarcity during February and March due to heightened demand and reduced supply. Azar noted electricity shortages exacerbate the issue, affecting water distribution severely. Despite requests from the Gilgit Development Authority for a dedicated power line to sustain the main water pump, promises remain unfulfilled, furthering public frustration.

Azar convened officials from the electricity and water departments, alongside administrative representatives, to evaluate on-ground realities. Investigations revealed ineffective pump operations below the Tablighi Centre attributed to a lack of power. With an hour of electricity, equitably supplying water is formidable. Protesters' grievances are echoed by broader mismanagement problems in Gilgit-Baltistan, as highlighted by WTV, which also cited persistent power outages, fragile infrastructure, unemployment, and deficient healthcare services in the region.

