Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi faces protests during UK visit

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi faced yet another protest by the Baloch and Sindh diaspora in London on Sunday. The protest was held at parliament square.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:36 IST
Protest held outside Pakistan High Commissioner's residence in London earlier on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi faced yet another protest by the Baloch and Sindh diaspora in London on Sunday. The protest was held at parliament square. The protestors demanded that the UK must stop funding to Pakistan, which is run by a brutal regime killing its dissidents and suppressing its minorities.

They raised slogans about the enforced disappearance campaign run by the Pakistani intelligence agencies, which kidnap journalists, political activists, and anyone who dares to question them. The protestors called it a sectarian genocide regime, which is destroying the lives of Baloch, Hazaras, Hindus, Sikhs and Ahmadiya minorities and has virtually made them refugees in their own land.

The protestors expressed their intention to formally complain to the British government and its parliamentarians about their silence on the duplicitous role of Pakistan in Afghanistan, which is unfolding into a humanitarian crisis. The widespread protests against the visiting foreign minister are unprecedented as London has never witnessed anything at this scale by the Pakistani diaspora against the country's visiting delegation.

Earlier, scores of protestors had gathered outside the residence of the Pakistan High Commissioner in London and raised slogans against the Pakistan government on Sunday. This protest was organized amid Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's official visit to the United Kingdom. (ANI)

