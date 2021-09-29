Left Menu

Taliban announce operation to defeat IS terrorists: Reports

Taliban have launched an operation to root out Islamic State (IS) from Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:03 IST
Taliban announce operation to defeat IS terrorists: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban have launched an operation to root out Islamic State (IS) from Afghanistan. The Taliban will crackdown on the local branch of the IS in the Kabul capital region and neighbouring Nangarhar on the border with Pakistan to the east, Sputnik reported citing the Afghan Khaama Press news agency.

The operation follows two weeks of bloodshed in Nangarhar's main city of Jalalabad. At least three gun and bomb attacks on Taliban positions left several fighters and civilians dead. The Taliban swept to power in mid-August amid a chaotic pullout of foreign troops but clashed with the IS, which has been operating from Nangarhar for years.

The IS claimed an attack on Kabul airport on August 26, which killed more than 100, including 13 US personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021