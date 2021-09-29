Left Menu

Kabul: Abducted Indian national businessman released after two weeks

An Indian national, who had been abducted early this month in Kabul, was released on Wednesday, said Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An Indian national, who had been abducted early this month in Kabul, was released on Wednesday, said Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum. Chandhok said that Bansri Lal Arendeh is currently with his elder brother.

Arendeh was allegedly abducted at gunpoint from Kabul on September 14. "I can confirm that Bansri Lal Arendeh, Indian national businessman aged around 50 years who had been abducted on September 14 on gunpoint at Kabul has been released earlier today a few hours back and is currently with his elder brother Ashok Lal," Chandhok said.

Early this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian government is closely monitoring the investigation by the local Afghan authorities in the case of Bansuri Lal Arindeh. "We have seen a missing person's reports about an Indian national, Bansri Lal, missing in Kabul. We're in touch with all concerned. We've seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigation," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

