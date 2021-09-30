Glenmark receives marketing approval for Ryaltris in 13 countries across EU, UK

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, has received marketing approval for its fixed-dose combination nasal spray Ryaltris in 13 countries across the EU and UK. Glenmark is set to launch Ryaltris directly in the markets of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and the UK. Ryaltris will be marketed in the rest of Europe by the Menarini Group as part of its exclusive licensing agreement with Glenmark.

Ryaltris (olopatadine 665 ug and mometasone furoate 25 ug), is indicated for symptomatic treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children over 12 years of age, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a press release. Ryaltris relieves symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including stuffy nose, runny nose, nasal itching, sneezing, as well as itchy, red and watery eyes.

Commenting on this development, Chief Commercial Officer of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Robert Crockart said that "Allergic rhinitis is both widespread and underreported, making it challenging to diagnose and treat in time. It impacts a person's quality of life and can lead to functional impairments, while also increasing the risk of asthma." "This marketing approval will pave the way for effective and timely treatment of allergic rhinitis for thousands of patients across Europe. We are already seeing its therapeutic benefits in other regions where Ryaltris has been launched, and we hope to extend this relief to more people across the world," he added.

Glenmark has also partnered with Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and Bausch Health for the commercialisation of Ryaltris in the US and Canada respectively. In April this year, Glenmark concluded the DCP regulatory procedure in Europe, enabling approval in 17 countries across the EU and UK, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a press release. During FY21-22, Glenmark also received regulatory approval for Ryaltris in the Philippines, Zambia, Ecuador and Peru. Ryaltris sales continue to progress well in Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Glenmark also initiated the commercial launch in Russia in Q1, FY21-22. The company is awaiting regulatory approvals for its filings in various markets across Canada, Brazil, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and several other emerging markets.

Currently, Ryaltris® is under review with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for seasonal allergic rhinitis in the US. Glenmark's response to the Agency's Complete Response Letter (CRL) was submitted to the US FDA in July 2021. (ANI)

