Left Menu

Pakistan soldier, TTP commander killed during security operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday informed that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP's) terrorist commander has been killed during a security operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:39 IST
Pakistan soldier, TTP commander killed during security operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday informed that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP's) terrorist commander has been killed during a security operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. TTP Commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan was killed after security forces conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area, Dawn reported citing a statement from ISPR.

"Security forces conducted the operation after receiving information that terrorists were present at a hideout in the area," ISPR said in the statement. "TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan was killed [in the attack] while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout," the statement added.

Meanwhile, during the operation, a Pakistan Army Captain has also been killed. TTP is a terrorist group based in Pakistan, the outfit is a former ally of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The attack shows that Pakistan is becoming a victim of its own terror-funding policy. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global terror financing watchdog had retained Pakistan on its 'grey list' for failing to effectively implement the global FATF standards and over its lack of progress on investigation and prosecution of senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups.

The 'grey list' means that Islamabad will not get any respite in trying to access finances in the form of investments and aid from international bodies including the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021