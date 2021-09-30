Left Menu

Vietnam reports 7,940 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported 7,940 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 7,937 locally transmitted and three imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 30-09-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:06 IST
Hanoi [Vietnam], September 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 7,940 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 7,937 locally transmitted and three imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health. Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 4,372 in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), 2,103 in Binh Duong province, and 626 in Dong Nai province.

The ministry also confirmed 3,417 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday via rapid antigen tests in HCMC. The new infections altogether brought the country's total tally to 790,755, with 19,301 deaths, the ministry said. As many as 608,831 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 25,322 from Wednesday, while over 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Thursday, Vietnam has registered a total of 786,208 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

