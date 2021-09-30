Left Menu

India, Australia to sign comprehensive Free Trade agreement by 2022

India and Australia will sign a comprehensive Free Trade agreement by the end of 2022 and an early harvest trade deal by Christmas later this year.

Australian Minister Daniel Thomas Tehan and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India and Australia will sign a comprehensive Free Trade agreement by the end of 2022 and an early harvest trade deal by Christmas later this year. "We (Indian and Australia) have agreed to make sure that we will conclude the Free Trade Agreement between Australia and India by the end of 2022 and an early harvest trade deal by Christmas this year," Daniel Thomas Tehan, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment said on Thursday.

"Before the final Free Trade Agreement, India and Australia will come with an Interim agreement by December 2021. It will be in compliance with WTO rules. We have started discussing issues of logistics, country of origin etc. We will exchange offer on the trade deal by end of October," he said further. The announcement was made at a joint media briefing with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the Australian Minister, who is currently visiting for talks on the deal.

"We have built wonderful relations between India and Australia. Our PMs recently met in the US. We've set out ambitious timelines and targets. We'll start working immediately to expand the India-Australia trade relationship," said Piyush Goyal in Delhi. Talking about the Interim agreement, the Commerce Minister said: "Interim agreement will cover low hanging fruits, while contours of full FTA may take time in 2022. The trade deal will include investments, goods, services. India, Australia restarted talks on trade deal after RCEP but discussions were hit due to COVID-19." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

