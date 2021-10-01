Left Menu

Russia urges calm between Tajikistan, Afghanistan

Russia on Thursday urged Tajikistan and Afghanistan to maintain calm after reports of tension at their common border.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:22 IST
Russia urges calm between Tajikistan, Afghanistan
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia (Representative image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia on Thursday urged Tajikistan and Afghanistan to maintain calm after reports of tension at their common border. "We observe with concern growing tensions in Tajik-Afghan relations against the background of mutual harsh statements by the leaders of the two countries," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexei Zaytsev was quoted as saying by DW News.

Reports have also appeared about the deployment of armed forces by both countries on the common border. "According to information from the Taliban, tens of thousands of special forces units have been deployed in the bordering [northern] Afghan province Takhar alone," Zaytsev added.

Tajikistan's president, Emomali Rakhmon, has refused to recognize the Taliban government, accusing the group of human rights abuses. In response the Taliban asked Dushanbe not to interfere in the 'internal matters' of Afghanistan, DW News reported.

Meanwhile, Russia, which maintains a military base in Tajikistan, is concerned that militants as well as drug smugglers could take advantage of the unstable situation created by the recent fall of the government in Kabul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021