Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Romania

Nine COVID-19 patients have been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out Friday morning at an intensive care unit in Romania's Black Sea city of Constanta, according to local authorities.

01-10-2021
Bucharest [Romania], October 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Nine COVID-19 patients have been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out Friday morning at an intensive care unit in Romania's Black Sea city of Constanta, according to local authorities. All the patients have been evacuated, and sanitary units nearby were pre-alerted to take over patients, said the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

"There were 113 people in the sanitary unit this morning, of which 10 are in ICU," the Health Ministry said in a press release. When talking about the possible cause of the fire, Interim Health Minister Attila Cseke said that "causes may be multiple. It may be related to infrastructure, to equipment overload, may also be related to human factors."

This is the third deadly hospital fire in Romania since November 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

