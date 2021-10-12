Shringla bids farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday bid farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya who is returning to Nepal upon completion of his assignment.
- Country:
- India
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday bid farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya who is returning to Nepal upon completion of his assignment.
Shringla recalled Nilamber Acharya's very useful contribution in taking forward the close and multifaceted ties between the two countries.
"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla bid farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya who is returning to Nepal upon completion of his assignment. Recalled his very useful contribution in taking forward our close and multifaceted ties," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harsh Vardhan Shringla
- India
- Acharya
- Nepal
- Arindam
- Bagchi
- Ministry of External Affairs
ALSO READ
Stadium in Houston named after Indian-Americans who envisioned bringing cricket to US
Indian farmers aim for nationwide protests against reforms on Monday
Indian rupee slips 5 paise to 73.73 against US dollar in opening deals.
India reports 26,041 new COVID-19 cases
India thanks New York authorities for returning over 150 antiquities