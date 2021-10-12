Left Menu

Shringla bids farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday bid farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya who is returning to Nepal upon completion of his assignment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:25 IST
Shringla bids farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India
Shringla bids farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday bid farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya who is returning to Nepal upon completion of his assignment.

Shringla recalled Nilamber Acharya's very useful contribution in taking forward the close and multifaceted ties between the two countries.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla bid farewell to Ambassador of Nepal to India Nilamber Acharya who is returning to Nepal upon completion of his assignment. Recalled his very useful contribution in taking forward our close and multifaceted ties," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021