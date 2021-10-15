Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Left Menu

Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani on Friday participated in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Vijaya Dashami event as a guest.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 09:08 IST
Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani at the RSS' Vijaya Dashami event. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani on Friday participated in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Vijaya Dashami event as a guest. "Sri Kobbi Shoshani . Consul General, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai is also participating in the #RSSVijaydashami event as a guest," tweeted RSS.

Earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performed 'Shastra Pooja' at its headquarters in Nagpur. The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the 9 days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. Israel has been among the top four arms suppliers to India for almost two decades now, notching military sales worth around USD 1 billion every year.

The Indian armed forces have inducted a wide array of Israeli weapon systems over the years. The two countries have an extensive economic, military, and strategic relationship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

