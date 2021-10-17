Left Menu

Pakistan: 7 members of family killed in house fire

In a horrific incident, seven members of a family were charred to death when their house caught fire in Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-10-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 14:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The victims including women and kids were asleep when the fire broke out giving them no chance to escape, according to the district administration, reported Xinhua.

An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

