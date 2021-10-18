Left Menu

Powell 'simply and completely leader' but not ideological: Blinken

Former US Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Colin Powell, was a true leader who was full of ideas but was not ideological, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:28 IST
Powell 'simply and completely leader' but not ideological: Blinken
Former US State Secretary of State Colin Powell. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Colin Powell, was a true leader who was full of ideas but was not ideological, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. "Secretary Powell was simply and completely a leader, and he knew how to build a strong and united team," Blinken said in a statement. "He was a man of ideas, but he wasn't ideological."

Blinken added that Powell believed the United States is an exceptional nation and was the most respected and celebrated American in uniform. Powell died on Monday at the age of 84 from coronavirus-related complications, his family said in a statement. He was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Powell became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989 and served in that position for four years. In 2001, former US President George W. Bush tapped Powell to serve as secretary of state. Powell accepted the offer and left the post in 2005. Powell supported current President Joe Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021