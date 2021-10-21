Actor Kim Seon-ho of 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' admits the abortion rumour, says 'sincerely apologize to her'

Seoul [South Korea], October 21 (ANI/Global Economic): The main actor of tvN drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' Kim Seon-ho said, "I apologize to everyone who was hurt by me," in a statement about his recent rumour. Kim Seon-ho released an official statement via SALT Entertainment, his agency, on the 20th, and said, "I am deeply sorry for the belated statement. As I was afraid to read articles with my name, it took some time to make this statement."

"I and the person were in the relationship with good feelings. Over the course of the relationship, I hurt her due to my mistakes and inconsiderate actions," he said. "I wanted to apologize to her in person, but I couldn't to do and am waiting for the moment. I want to sincerely apologize to that person through this statement." He said, "I am deeply sorry for letting down everyone who trusted and supported me. I was able to become actor Kim Seon-ho because there were people who always supported me, but I took it for granted. I am sorry for causing trouble over my work and to the production staff. I apologize to everyone who was hurt by me."

"I know this statement may not be accepted by many, but I write to show my sincerity," he added. "I am really sorry." His agency SALT Entertainment also issued a statement on this day and said, "We are deeply sorry for causing concern to many people due to actor Kim Sun-ho's scandal," and that, "We apologize to everyone who has been disappointed and damaged by this issue. We are sorry once again for causing you concern."

The controversy over actor Kim Seon-ho emerged after an accusation was raised in an online community on the 17th. The post was titled 'I accuse the two-faced and shameless reality of a popular actor, 'K'.' The writer claims that she is the ex-girlfriend of the actor initialled, 'K,' who were in a relationship last year, and the actor 'K' forced her to have the abortion with the promise that he would marry her. Since then, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, a former entertainment reporter, pointed out the actor 'K' as Kim Seon-ho, sparking the controversy.

Kim Seon-ho, who made his debut through a theatre play, gained huge popularity for his role in the tvN drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.' He is currently appearing on KBS 2TV's show '2 Days & 1 Night'. (ANI/Global Economic)

