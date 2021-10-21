Left Menu

Actor Kim Seon-ho of 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' admits the abortion rumour, says 'sincerely apologize to her'

The main actor of tvN drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' Kim Seon-ho said, "I apologize to everyone who was hurt by me," in a statement about his recent rumour.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:02 IST
Actor Kim Seon-ho of 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' admits the abortion rumour, says 'sincerely apologize to her'
Actor of tvN drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' Kim Seon-ho. (Photo Credit - tvN). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], October 21 (ANI/Global Economic): The main actor of tvN drama 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' Kim Seon-ho said, "I apologize to everyone who was hurt by me," in a statement about his recent rumour. Kim Seon-ho released an official statement via SALT Entertainment, his agency, on the 20th, and said, "I am deeply sorry for the belated statement. As I was afraid to read articles with my name, it took some time to make this statement."

"I and the person were in the relationship with good feelings. Over the course of the relationship, I hurt her due to my mistakes and inconsiderate actions," he said. "I wanted to apologize to her in person, but I couldn't to do and am waiting for the moment. I want to sincerely apologize to that person through this statement." He said, "I am deeply sorry for letting down everyone who trusted and supported me. I was able to become actor Kim Seon-ho because there were people who always supported me, but I took it for granted. I am sorry for causing trouble over my work and to the production staff. I apologize to everyone who was hurt by me."

"I know this statement may not be accepted by many, but I write to show my sincerity," he added. "I am really sorry." His agency SALT Entertainment also issued a statement on this day and said, "We are deeply sorry for causing concern to many people due to actor Kim Sun-ho's scandal," and that, "We apologize to everyone who has been disappointed and damaged by this issue. We are sorry once again for causing you concern."

The controversy over actor Kim Seon-ho emerged after an accusation was raised in an online community on the 17th. The post was titled 'I accuse the two-faced and shameless reality of a popular actor, 'K'.' The writer claims that she is the ex-girlfriend of the actor initialled, 'K,' who were in a relationship last year, and the actor 'K' forced her to have the abortion with the promise that he would marry her. Since then, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, a former entertainment reporter, pointed out the actor 'K' as Kim Seon-ho, sparking the controversy.

Kim Seon-ho, who made his debut through a theatre play, gained huge popularity for his role in the tvN drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.' He is currently appearing on KBS 2TV's show '2 Days & 1 Night'. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021