Over 5,200 new COVID-19 cases documented on Saturday

Hanoi [Vietnam] October 30 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Among 50 cities and provinces nationwide reporting new infections, Ho Chi Minh City recorded the highest number of 1,042, followed by southern provinces of Dong Nai (679), Binh Duong (665), Bac Lieu (404), Kien Giang (298), An Giang (231), Tien Giang (223), Tay Ninh (203), and Soc Trang (190). The national tally now stands at 915,603. In the past 24 hours to 5:30 pm on Saturday, the country reported 64 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 22,030.

On the day, additional 2,204 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 818,336. By Saturday, the country has administered more than 80.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 23.91 million people now fully inoculated. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

