Left Menu

Malaysia reports 6,323 new COVID-19 infections, 49 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua) Malaysia reported another 6,323 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,528,821, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-11-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 08:53 IST
Malaysia reports 6,323 new COVID-19 infections, 49 more deaths
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua) Malaysia reported another 6,323 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,528,821, according to the health ministry. Twenty-five of the new cases are imported, with 6,298 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 49 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,535. Another 5,337 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,435,459.

There are 63,827 active cases, 538 are being held in intensive care and 274 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 143,662 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and some 78.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 75.7 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021