Russia records 40,123 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 40,123 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 40,759 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,992,595, the federal response center said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:05 IST
Moscow [Russia], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 40,123 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 40,759 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,992,595, the federal response center said on Friday. "Over the past day, 40,123 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,466 cases (8.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.45 per cent.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,183 infections, down from 6,240 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,421 cases, up from 3,230, and the Moscow region with 2,726 cases, up from 2,617. The response center reported 1,235 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 1,237 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 252,926.

In the same 24 hours, 33,645 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 33,156 the day before, bringing the total to 7,720,962. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

